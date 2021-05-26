Kats heading to Butte for state tourney

The Wildkat softball team is headed to the 2021 State Class A Softball Tournament in Butte this week after securing the No. 3 seed for the Northwest A conference. The Kats finished up their regular season last week with losses against two of class A’s top ranked teams, Frenchtown, 11-5 on Tuesday and Polson, 6-5, on Thursday. The competition was valuable preparation for the upcoming state tournament, said head coach Dave Kehr. On Tuesday Frenchtown came out with an early lead, scoring six runs in the bottom of the first.