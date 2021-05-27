Danielle Busby Gets New Ink With Sisters: See Her Fresh Tattoo

Sadly, the latest season of OutDaughtered recently came to an end. However, that doesn’t mean that the Busby’s drop off the face of the planet. It almost seems to the contrary. Adam and Danielle Busby seem to post a lot on their social media these days. Which makes sense, since they need to do marketing for their boutique, Graeson Bee. Not only that, they do a great job of keeping fans up-to-date about what is happening in their lives, even when the cameras aren’t rolling. Keep reading to find out more about OutDaughtered Danielle Busby and her new tattoo.