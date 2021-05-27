Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hale by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 15:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-26 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Harding; Quay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARDING AND CENTRAL QUAY COUNTIES At 346 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ute Lake State Park, or 22 miles northeast of Tucumcari, moving southeast at 20 mph. Logan is in the path of this storm. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tucumcari, Logan and Ute Lake State Park. This includes Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 336 and 344. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH