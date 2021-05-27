Cancel
Hale County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hale by NWS

 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 21:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hale A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HALE COUNTY At 953 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southwest of Plainview, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Plainview and Halfway. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH

Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Briscoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 21:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Briscoe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BRISCOE COUNTY At 926 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northwest of Brice, or 13 miles southwest of Clarendon, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Briscoe County. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Hale County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hale by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hale A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HALE...CASTRO...SWISHER AND NORTHERN LAMB COUNTIES At 1224 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Hereford to 7 miles southeast of Dimmitt to 4 miles northeast of Earth, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Plainview, Tulia, Dimmitt, Olton, Hart, Earth, Kress, Happy, Easter, Halfway, Nazareth, Edmonson and Springlake. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Castro County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Castro, Hale, Lamb, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Castro; Hale; Lamb; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HALE...CASTRO...SWISHER AND NORTHERN LAMB COUNTIES At 1224 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Hereford to 7 miles southeast of Dimmitt to 4 miles northeast of Earth, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Plainview, Tulia, Dimmitt, Olton, Hart, Earth, Kress, Happy, Easter, Halfway, Nazareth, Edmonson and Springlake. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Yoakum County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yoakum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN YOAKUM COUNTY At 451 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Plains, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Plains. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Yoakum County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 17:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yoakum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN YOAKUM COUNTY At 508 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southeast of Plains, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 507 PM, nickel size hail was reported in Plains. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Plains. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Harding County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harding, Quay by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 15:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-26 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Harding; Quay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARDING AND CENTRAL QUAY COUNTIES At 346 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ute Lake State Park, or 22 miles northeast of Tucumcari, moving southeast at 20 mph. Logan is in the path of this storm. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tucumcari, Logan and Ute Lake State Park. This includes Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 336 and 344. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Terry County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 17:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Terry; Yoakum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN TERRY AND SOUTHEASTERN YOAKUM COUNTIES At 541 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Tokio, or 11 miles northwest of Seagraves, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tokio. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Terry County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 17:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Terry; Yoakum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN TERRY AND SOUTHEASTERN YOAKUM COUNTIES At 545 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Tokio, or 11 miles north of Seagraves, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 539 PM was reported nine miles southwest of Tokio. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tokio. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH
Terry County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 18:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Terry; Yoakum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN TERRY AND SOUTHEASTERN YOAKUM COUNTIES At 600 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of Seagraves, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 539 PM, quarter size hail was reported nine miles southwest of Tokio. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tokio. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Terry County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 17:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Terry; Yoakum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN TERRY AND SOUTHEASTERN YOAKUM COUNTIES At 553 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Seagraves, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 539 PM, one inch hail was reported nine miles southwest of Tokio. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tokio. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH
Terry County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 17:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Terry; Yoakum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN TERRY AND SOUTHEASTERN YOAKUM COUNTIES At 545 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Tokio, or 11 miles north of Seagraves, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 539 PM was reported nine miles southwest of Tokio. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tokio. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH
Yoakum County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 17:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yoakum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL YOAKUM COUNTY At 517 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast of Plains, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 507 PM, nickel size hail was reported in Plains. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Plains. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Quay County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Quay by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-26 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Quay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL QUAY COUNTY At 413 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Logan, or 21 miles northeast of Tucumcari, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tucumcari and Logan. This includes Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 336 and 344. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Cochran County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochran, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 17:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochran; Yoakum The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cochran County in northwestern Texas Northeastern Yoakum County in northwestern Texas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 539 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Plains, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Cochran and northeastern Yoakum Counties. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Castro County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Castro, Hale, Lamb, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Castro; Hale; Lamb; Swisher The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Hale County in northwestern Texas Castro County in the Panhandle of Texas Swisher County in the Panhandle of Texas Northern Lamb County in northwestern Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1208 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles south of Hereford to 5 miles south of Dimmitt to 4 miles northwest of Earth, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plainview, Tulia, Dimmitt, Olton, Hart, Earth, Kress, Happy, Easter, Halfway, Nazareth, Edmonson and Springlake. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Terry County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Terry by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 18:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Terry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN TERRY COUNTY At 648 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles east of Seagraves Airport, or 12 miles east of Seagraves, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Terry County. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Terry County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Terry by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 18:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Blowing dust associated with a haboob can quickly reduce visibility to near zero and deadly auto accidents have resulted from systems such as these. Target Area: Terry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN TERRY COUNTY At 634 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Seagraves Airport, or 11 miles east of Seagraves, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. This storm has also developed a haboob. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wellman. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH
Quay County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Quay by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-26 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Quay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL QUAY COUNTY At 413 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Logan, or 21 miles northeast of Tucumcari, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tucumcari and Logan. This includes Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 336 and 344. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 11:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Bay County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Local beach officials are flying single red flags as of this morning.
Cochran County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochran, Hockley by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 19:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochran; Hockley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN COCHRAN AND NORTHWESTERN HOCKLEY COUNTIES At 700 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles east of Morton, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Morton and Pep. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH