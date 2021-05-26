Twins go 4-0 on the week, at home Thursday

Jazmyn Dondero pitched 6 innings had 5 K’s, 8 hits and 0 walks. Jazmyn Dondero had amazing pitching performances all season. She rarely walked more than one batter per game and today was no exception. Unfortunately our offense could not produce more hits today. Foothill was defensively sound, and we had some errors in the field and they out hit us. I am super proud of these girls being willing to put in the extra work to go for play offs. It was a high intensity game at a great facility and they should hold their heads high. I especially want to thank all of the parents for providing transportation for their students. Without them we would not have been able to travel to any games. These student athletes and parents have really showed commitment and determination at a very trying time. I am hoping for a much more normal year next year. Lastly I would like to thank my coaching staff: Kellie Lopez, Randi Chegwidden, Ashley McLaughlin, and Brad Rockwell for helping me and the girls with this crazy season.