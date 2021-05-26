Cancel
Twins go 4-0 on the week, at home Thursday

Hungry Horse News
 29 days ago

The Glacier Twins American Legion baseball squad went 4-0 on the week. They hammered hapless Libby 21-4 May 19. George Robbins had five RBIs in the win. Then May 21 they dropped Mission Valley 7-2. Robbins got the win on the mound. On May 22, they beat the Kalispell Lakers...

hungryhorsenews.com
Baseballkniakrls.com

Twin Cedars sweeps Moulton-Udell 14-0 on the diamonds

The Twin Cedars baseball and softball teams both played host to Moulton-Udell Thursday and each defeated the Eagles 14-0. Kade Dunkin returned to the baseball diamond Thursday after missing the Sabers’ matchup with Ankeny Christian earlier in the week. Dunkin would collect the win on the mound as Twin Cedars racked up 14 runs in the blowout victory. Head Coach Mark Schroeder said he is excited about some of the opportunities his younger pitchers will have in the coming games for his squad.
MLBNew Jersey Herald

New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins announce Thursday night lineups

The New York Yankees will be looking to complete a three-game sweep of the Twins in Minnesota on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. at Target Field. The game will be broadcast in New York on the YES Network. Yankees:Miguel Andújar making the most of his opportunities.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Exits Thursday's contest

Kirilloff exited Thursday's contest due to an apparent leg injury, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Kirilloff appeared to suffer the injury while playing a ball off the wall in the first inning. The severity is unknown at this time, though the Twins are already thin in the outfield due to a number of sidelined players. Gilberto Celestino entered the game in Kirilloff's place.
Baseballarcamax.com

Twins resume hot home run pace but fall to Astros, 6-4

MINNEAPOLIS — Nelson Cruz had no trouble picking up right where he left off at the plate. The Twins designated hitter hit a walk-off home run Thursday night to salvage one game against the team's American League nemesis New York Yankees. And in his first at-bat of Friday's series opener against the Houston Astros at Target Field, he repeated himself.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twins hit three more home runs but lose 6-4 to Houston to open weekend series

Twins fans had waited since 2019 for the Houston Astros to visit Target Field and give the crowd a chance to voice disapproval for the sign-stealing scandal. Despite booing, chants of "You're a cheater!" and even an inflatable toy trash can hurled onto the field, no divine retribution awaited the Astros, the team that also handed the Twins their most recent postseason disappointment, in the 2020 wild-card series.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Miguel Sano: Slams 12th home run

Sano went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Yankees. Sano homered off Gerrit Cole in the fifth inning. He singled in the ninth inning and knocked in Alex Kirilloff. Sano has three homers in their last five games. The 28-year-old is slashing just .178/.278/.433 in 180 plate appearances. He leads the Twins with 12 home runs and 30 RBI.
Bishop, CAsierrawave.net

Bishop Softball 0 Foothill 4

Jazmyn Dondero pitched 6 innings had 5 K’s, 8 hits and 0 walks. Jazmyn Dondero had amazing pitching performances all season. She rarely walked more than one batter per game and today was no exception. Unfortunately our offense could not produce more hits today. Foothill was defensively sound, and we had some errors in the field and they out hit us. I am super proud of these girls being willing to put in the extra work to go for play offs. It was a high intensity game at a great facility and they should hold their heads high. I especially want to thank all of the parents for providing transportation for their students. Without them we would not have been able to travel to any games. These student athletes and parents have really showed commitment and determination at a very trying time. I am hoping for a much more normal year next year. Lastly I would like to thank my coaching staff: Kellie Lopez, Randi Chegwidden, Ashley McLaughlin, and Brad Rockwell for helping me and the girls with this crazy season.
MLBPosted by
ESPN 99.1

Mariners Pounce on Twins Early, Cruise to 10-0 Victory

SEATTLE (AP) — J.P. Crawford homered on J.A. Happ's first pitch, Shed Long Jr. hit a three-run triple an inning later and the Seattle Mariners thumped the Minnesota Twins 10-0. Seattle starter Chris Flexen tossed eight sharp innings while striking out a career-high eight, and was backed by an early offensive outburst that plated five runs in the first two innings.
MLBTitusville Herald

Oakland 4, Arizona 0

A-flied out for Locastro in the 7th. b-grounded out for Vargas in the 8th. 1-ran for Lowrie in the 7th. E_Andrus (7). LOB_Arizona 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Olson (15). 3B_Canha (3). RBIs_Canha 2 (25), Lowrie (29), Olson (41). SF_Olson. Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Vargas, Cabrera); Oakland 4 (Murphy, Moreland...
MLBzonecoverage.com

The Twins Are Kind Of Going To Miss Kyle Garlick

When the Minnesota Twins were making the final adjustments to their roster last winter, they figured they were putting the finishing touches on a contender. With Alexander Colomé in the bullpen, Matt Shoemaker in the rotation, and Andrelton Simmons in the infield, the Twins believed they had added depth and shored up their weaknesses heading into Spring Training.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Luis Arraez: Rehab stint going well

Arraez (shoulder) is 2-for-8 with a walk in two games for Triple-A St. Paul during his current rehab stint. " I throw a couple balls yesterday and my shoulder's good, so I'm ready to go right now," he told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. It's not clear how many games...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twins hapless from the start in 10-0 thumping by Seattle

SEATTLE – Whatever happened to J.A. Happ last month in Chicago, it hasn't worn off yet. Happ's first pitch on Tuesday landed a dozen rows up in the right field seats, setting a tone for yet another in a series of ineffective starts. The veteran lefthander pitched four innings, rookie righthander Griffin Jax carried the burden for four more, and the Twins turned in a dreadful, lifeless 10-0 loss to the Mariners at T-Mobile Park.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Happ struggles from the first pitch, Twins thumped 10-0 by Seattle

SEATTLE – Whatever happened to J.A. Happ last month in Chicago, it hasn't worn off yet. Happ's first pitch on Tuesday landed a dozen rows up in the right field seats, setting a tone for yet another in a series of ineffective starts. The veteran lefthander pitched four innings, rookie righthander Griffin Jax was assigned four more, and the Twins turned in a dreadful, lifeless 10-0 loss to the Mariners at T-Mobile Park.
BaseballGallipolis Daily Tribune

Hillbillies blank Wahama, 4-0

MAN, W.Va. — No offense in the opener. The Wahama baseball team was held to just three hits on Monday night, as the White Falcons fell to host Man by a 4-0 count in the opening game of a three-game series to decide the Class A, Region IV champion. The...
MLBTwinkie Town

Mariners 10, Twins 0: We lost

Cutting right to the chase, J.A. Happ has not been good for a while and that did not change tonight. In the 1st, and on the first pitch, J.P. Crawford hit a homer to right-center. Despite this ominous start, Happ got through the first in short order, and everything seemed fine.
Lafayette, LAraynetoday.com

Millers go 3-0 in Lafayette Christian tournament

Colin LaCombe and Dominic Thibodeaux combined for nine hits and 12 RBI to help power the Post 15 Millers to three straight victories in the Lafayette Christian Tournament at Moore Park over the weekend. The Millers improved to 8-3 with the victories heading into yesterday’s pivotal District 7 matchup with...
MLBtimesnewspapers.com

Thursday’s Game Report: Braves 4, Cardinals 0

It had been a long time since Charlie Morton started a game against the Cardinals and even longer – more than 10 years – since his last win. Signing with the Braves as a free agent over the winter brought him back into the National League and gave him the chance to start on Thursday night – the first time he had faced the Cardinals since Sept. 30, 2015 when he was with the Pirates.
BaseballDaily Inter Lake

Twins A 4-0 at tourney after another shutout

LEWISTOWN — Another day, another shutout for the Glacier A Twins, who thumped Gallatin Valley 14-0 at the Gjerde Memorial Legion baseball tournament Saturday. The Twins, 24-8, rode Zach Veneman’s 5-inning one-hitter and four RBIs from Danny Dunn to their third shutout of the tournament. They advanced to the tournament championship at 4:30 p.m., though their opponent hadn’t been determined.
Reading Eagle

Twin Valley's PIAA lacrosse semifinal suspended; will resume Thursday

EAGLEVILLE >> The longest athletic contest in Twin Valley history goes on. One day after seeing their PIAA Class 2A girls lacrosse semifinal postponed by severe storms, the Raiders and Archbishop Carroll sat through a pair of weather suspensions Wednesday at Methacton, totaling more than 2 1/2 hours, before the game was suspended again.