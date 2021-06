Henrik Stenson might be a two-time Race to Dubai winner, FedEx Cup victor and former Open champion, but he is also very good at snapping golf clubs. While certainly not something we encourage too frequently here at GolfMagic, unless it's a three-jab for par when putting for eagle of course, we could not help but admire the ease at which the Swede took apart one of his irons at Kiawah Island during the US PGA Championship last week.