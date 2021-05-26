Ethereum Making Steady Progress With Beacon Chain

Understanding cryptocurrency and its effects on the housing and mortgage industry. Cryptocurrency is all over social media and the news, but what is it exactly? It is a type of currency that gives digital files monetary value so that they can be exchanged online to buy goods and services. Cryptocurrency uses Blockchain, a decentralized technology that isn’t controlled by one person and is managed among many computers that help control and record transactions. Blockchain records transactions into packs of data known as blocks. Once the block has reached total data capacity, it becomes stamped with a time and attached to the block that came before it. This interaction between the blocks allows the blocks to cross-reference each other, fix errors, or stop someone from altering information. Because Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have fluctuating values, they are only slowly being introduced as a means to purchase goods and services. The major challenge with Crytopcurrency is that its value is fluid and can change in minutes.