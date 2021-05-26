Cancel
Computers

Ethereum Making Steady Progress With Beacon Chain

By Ifeanyi Egede
thedechained.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter launching the v1.1.0-alpha.6 – Protostellar Evolution and other new features, Ethereum has released updates about its incoming Beacon Chain and Altair upgrade. The Beacon Chain upgrade will introduce Proof of Stake to Ethereum. This is a new way to keep the blockchain secure. The Protostellar Evolution will function as...

#Financial Reports#Blockchain#Beacon Chain#Proof Of Stake#Eth#Ethereum Researchers#Beacon Motives#Progress#Multi Client Interop#Altair Code#Client Consensus#Proposed Upgrades#Essence#Short Lived Testnets#London
