There has been a seismic swing in how the world banks. The question now is what the future of banking will look like. While some customers were comfortable using online or mobile banking channels before the pandemic, others reluctantly joined the digital shift as branches closed and hours were reduced. The share of consumers who opted to interact with their bank digitally at least once a week has reached 50 percent, up one-third from 2019. Another survey revealed 55 percent of respondents who once preferred in-person banking prior to the pandemic are now more receptive to going digital. That shift is expected to have long-term impacts.