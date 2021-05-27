Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Schaumburg, IL

Images: High school graduation ceremonies from Schaumburg, St. Charles East and North, Montini, Conant, Fremd, Rosary, Batavia, Marmion Academy and Timothy Christian.

By Paul Valade
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh school seniors participated in graduation ceremonies this week including Schaumburg, St. Charles East and North, Montini, Conant, Fremd, Batavia, Rosary, Marmion Academy and Timothy Christian. Fremd High School senior Faith McNaney, right, gives fellow graduate Kailey Mleko a hug before attending their graduation ceremony on Wednesday, May 26 at...

www.dailyherald.com
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
99K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Charles, IL
City
Batavia, IL
City
Oak Brook, IL
City
Dekalb, IL
Local
Illinois Education
City
Schaumburg, IL
City
Hoffman Estates, IL
Schaumburg, IL
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marmion Academy#Graduation Ceremonies#Catholic School#Commencement Ceremony#Fremd High School#Devyn Church#Schaumburg High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
Sugar Grove, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Waubonsee announces 2021 Distinguished Contributor

SUGAR GROVE -- Waubonsee Community College named the Kane County Health Department as its 2021 Distinguished Contributor. When faced with a global pandemic, the Kane County Health Department became invaluable in helping the college develop a pandemic response plan, it said. "When federal and state guidelines have seemed to change...