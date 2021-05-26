newsbreak-logo
2021 Legislative session adjourns

charlottenewsvt.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vermont legislature wrapped up a historic session that took place 100% remotely from January 6 to May 21. While 2020 began normally and then abruptly shifted to remote operation in reaction to the spreading coronavirus, which caused the session to run into September, the 2021 session started smoothly in January and ended on schedule in May. Per tradition, the Budget, a.k.a. H.439 “the Big Bill”, was the last bill passed. This Fiscal Year 2022 budget, a $7.34 billion package of investments that prioritizes the people of Vermont, passed unanimously 148-0.

IN THIS ARTICLE
