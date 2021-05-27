Cancel
Madison County, GA

Church News — 5-27-21

•Freedom Church of God, 3428 Neese Commerce Road (Madison County), will provide free food boxes on June 15, July 20 and Aug. 17, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Organizers say recipients must be present to receive a box. Volunteers should arrive at 9 a.m. to help set up and distribute boxes. Recipients should not arrive until 10:30 a.m. as the parking lot gates will be closed. “You will remain in your car and drive through,” organizer said. “We will be wear masks and gloves and practice social distancing.” For more information, call 706-789-2102.

