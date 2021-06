Moore County Choral Society just completed a very successful online auction, and we want to sincerely thank all those who bid, and for the many individual donations received. Special thanks to the following area businesses which have helped ensure the continuance of choral music in Moore County: U.S. Kids Golf Academy at Longleaf Golf and Family Club; Pinehurst CC No. 8; Forest Creek Golf Club; Pinewild Country Club; Talamore Golf Resort; Southern Pines Golf Club; Fred Ridge Dentistry; Lisi’s Italian Restaurant; 195 American Fusion Cuisine Restaurant; Theo’s Tavern; The Market Place; The Hair Cottage; The Village Wine Shop; Triangle Wine; Whistle Stop Printing; Jennifer B Family Photography; Golf Professional Charlaine Hirst; Eve Avery Boutique; Body Harmony Southern Pines; Southern Pines Growler Company; Seamstress Linda Krietz; The Design Market; Lowes Foods; Vieta Dermatology; Bikram Yoga of Southern Pines; and the North Carolina Beer and Wine Wholesalers Association.