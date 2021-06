Hits weren’t the issue on Thursday as Gibraltar picked up six, but none of them ended up crossing the plate in the loss to Denmark. Gibraltar would fall behind early when Denmark scored four runs in the bottom of the second inning. The four runs would come off just two hits. In the fifth and sixth inning Denmark tacked on another run to eventually take the victory, 6-0. Gibraltar outhit Denmark, who got just four hits in the contest. The non-conference loss drops the Gibraltar record to 9-6 overall. They will finish out their season with a Friday doubleheader, hosting Oconto. First pitch is at 3:45 PM.