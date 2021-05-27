Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Will Arizona see another dry summer?

By Arizona's Weather Authority
AZFamily
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A funny thing happened on the way to Monsoon 2021 in Arizona. For the past couple of months, we’ve been cautiously, but a bit excitedly, talking about the chances for above-average rain across the state this summer. That would be following a summer when the monsoon “failed” across all but southern Arizona. And recent statistics point out it may have been the worst monsoon since 1895 in central Arizona. But certainly, it was the worst in 40 years. (Early rainfall records can be dubious.)

www.azfamily.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dry Summer#Southern Arizona#Northern Arizona
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentKGMI

Hot and Dry Summer Expected

WESTERN WASHINGTON – Summer officially begins on Sunday and forecasters say we should expect a hot, dry one. NOAA’s 90 day forecast predicts warmer and drier weather from July through September. Meteorologist Scott Sistek with Q-13 News says it would continue a streak of hotter summers in Western Washington. He...
Salt Lake City, UTFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Summer officially starts this weekend and it'll be hot and dry

SALT LAKE CITY — High pressure parked near the Four Corners area through the weekend will keep it hot. Isolated dry thunderstorms over the central & southern mountains could bring lightning and gusty winds today and tomorrow. A weak cold front will cross the state Sunday bringing slightly cooler temperatures for Father's Day.
Environmentkpug1170.com

Hot and Dry Summer Expected

WESTERN WASHINGTON – Summer officially begins on Sunday and forecasters say we should expect a hot, dry one. NOAA’s 90 day forecast predicts warmer and drier weather from July through September. Meteorologist Scott Sistek with Q-13 News says it would continue a streak of hotter summers in Western Washington. He...
Colorado StateNews Channel Nebraska

Report: Western Colorado to remain at above normal fire risk

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — A newly released report has shown western Colorado will remain at an “above normal significant fire risk” through August this year as a large swath of the U.S. West grapples with triple-digit temperatures and drought. A predictive services team for federal agencies said little relief is...