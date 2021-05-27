Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Margot Hits RBI Single In 10th, Rays Beat Royals 2-1

By News
nodawaybroadcasting.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Manuel Margot hit a run-scoring single in the 10th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1. Kevin Kiermaier advanced from second to third when Taylor Walls flied out to deep center field against Tyler Zuber. After Austin Meadows was intentionally walked, Margot won it on just the Rays’ third hit of the game. Andrew Benintendi homered leading off the ninth against J.P. Feyereisen as the Royals tied it at 1. Feyereisen worked out of a jam with a runner on third and one out in the 10th. Tyler Glasnow pitched eight stellar innings for the Rays, scattering three hits. He struck out 11 and walked two.

nodawaybroadcasting.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Meadows
Person
Kevin Kiermaier
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Manuel Margot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Tampa Bay Rays#The Kansas City Royals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Manuel Margot: Plates pair in victory

Margot went 1-for-3 with a run-scoring fielder's choice, an RBI single and a walk in a win over the Orioles on Friday. Margot was productive out of the top of the order, reaching safely for the eighth consecutive start in the process. The veteran outfielder's .240/.281/.387 season slash line has plenty of room for improvement, but his solid .269 average with runners in scoring position has helped lead to 35 RBI over 217 plate appearances.
MLBPosted by
670 The Score

Rays beat White Sox, 5-2

Austin Meadows, Brandon Lowe and Randy Arozarena homered, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Chicago White Sox, 5-2, on Monday night for their fourth straight win.
MLBdarnews.com

Grandal's single in 10th gives White Sox 8-7 win over Rays

CHICAGO (AP) -- Yasmani Grandal hit a game-ending RBI single in the 10th inning and the Chicago White Sox beat Tampa Bay 8-7 on Wednesday, taking two of three from the Rays in a matchup of division leaders. Jose Abreu hit his 12th homer of the season for the White...
MLBchatsports.com

Tampa Bay Rays hit 3 home runs to beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2 in a matchup of AL powerhouses

Chicago White Sox starter Lance Lynn pitched well, but the Tampa Bay Rays showcased their power to take Round 1 of the series between the top two teams in the American League. The Rays entered with the best record in baseball, a half-game ahead of the Sox. It marked the first Sox game since July 18-20, 2006, in Detroit that the teams were first and second in the majors in winning percentage, according to STATS.
MLBnumberfire.com

Manuel Margot leading off for Rays Tuesday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Manuel Margot will bat leadoff in Tuesday's game against left-hander Dallas Keuchel and the Chicago White Sox. Margot will replace Brandon Lowe at the top of the order and Brett Phillips in right field for Tuesday's contest. numberFire’s models project Margot for 11.0 FanDuel points and...
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Manuel Margot: Multi-hit effort in loss

Margot went 2-for-4 with a run in a loss to the Mariners on Friday. Margot scored the only run of the night for the Rays in Tampa Bay's fourth straight loss. The veteran outfielder's multi-hit effort was his third in the last eight games, and he's enjoying a productive June overall with a .261/.320/.413 slash line, one double, two home runs, six RBI, four walks and six runs.
MLBthesaxon.org

Dyson hits RBI double as Royals beat Red Sox

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, USA (AP) – Jarrod Dyson capped a 10-pitch at-bat with a two-run RBI double to break a tie in the third inning, in which the Royals scored three runs off Nathan Eovaldi. , and Kansas City rallied to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-3 on Sunday night to win their first series in nearly three weeks.
MLBthesaxon.org

Long hits grand slam in 10th as Mariners sweep Rays

SEATTLE (AP) – Shed Long Jr. hit a grand slam with two outs in the 10th inning, propelling the Seattle Mariners to a 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday for a four-game sweep. The Rays had the best record in the majors before their current six-game losing streak.
MLBKVOE

O’Hearn HR, RBI single help push Royals past Yankees

Ryan O’Hearn was hot in Omaha, and he continued that trend after his latest call-up to the Kansas City Royals. O’Hearn homered and drove in two runs as the Royals surged late to defeat the New York Yankees 6-5 on the road Tuesday. O’Hearn was called up after Adalberto Mondesi went back on the injured list Monday with a left oblique strain. He had been hitting .375 with 12 homers in Triple-A.
MLBDodger Insider

Game 75: Rays 8 Boston Red Sox 2 — Postgame News and Notes

Tampa Bay hit homers in each of the first two innings and three total on Wednesday. Rich Hill battled his way through five frames. The Rays (44–31) snapped a seven-game skid with an 8–2 win over Boston at Tropicana Field. Tampa Bay defeated the Red Sox (44–30) for the first time this season in five meetings, and pulled within a half game of first place in the AL East.
MLBPawtucket Times

Martinez takes 12-game hit streak into matchup with Rays

Boston Red Sox (44-30, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (44-31, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (6-3, 4.36 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) Rays: Michael Wacha (1-2, 5.19 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Boston will face...
MLBfloridanewstimes.com

The Yankees defeated the Royals by winning a walk-off home run with Luke Voit’s RBI single

It was a frustration and struggle of 3 hours and 39 minutes, followed by a complete victory of 20 seconds. Luke Voit’s long single left one point for Tyler Wade in the second to ninth innings as the Yankees won 6-5 at Yankee Stadium and survived the last two innings of the turbulence with the Royals. .. Gary Sanchez previously homed Greg Holland in the innings to score a goal. It was the sixth goodbye game of the season.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays lineups: Looking to keep up the momentum behind Nick Pivetta

It’s a beautiful afternoon for some baseball! After last night’s walk-off win, the Sox kept pace in the division with the Rays, staying only a game behind. The Rays are facing the Orioles in an easy season at home, so every win this series serves to keep a lead the Rays are in position to build up this weekend short.
MLBFOX Sports

Red Sox bid for combined no-hitter vs Rays ends in 8th

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier doubled off reliever Darwinzon Hernández with one out in the eighth inning for Tampa Bay's first hit against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night. Nick Pivetta and Josh Taylor combined to hold the Rays hitless through seven innings. Hernández entered a scoreless...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Rays score on 9th-inning wild pitch for 1-0 win over Red Sox

EditorsNote: changes to “one on” in fourth graf; rewords fifth graf. Manuel Margot scored on a wild pitch with two outs in the ninth inning as the Tampa Bay Rays held off the Boston Red Sox 1-0 in the rubber match of a three-game series on Thursday night in St. Petersburg, Fla.