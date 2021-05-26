newsbreak-logo
Soccer

Issam Asinga • Principia track and field

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the Class 2 boys state championships in Jefferson City, Asinga won three state titles and set three Class 2 meet records in the process. Seeded first in his three events, the sophomore won the 100-meter dash in 10.63 seconds, besting a class superlative that stood since 1992. In the 400, he won in 48.17. His time broke the mark set by Priory’s Tony Hillard 40 years ago. He capped his day with a win in the 200 (21.64) and topped Cleveland NJROTC’s Michael Wells’ mark from 2014. Asinga was coming off impressive performances at district and sectional meets, where he won the same three events. He played on the varsity soccer team at Principia last fall.

