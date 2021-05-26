Sam Miener • Highland softball

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleA senior pitcher, Miener has not allowed an earned run in 116 innings all season and she continued her mastery of area hitters last week. In a 2-0, 14-inning win over Waterloo, she struck out 20 and held Waterloo to four hits. Miener also pitched a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts in a 2-0 victory against Triad and gave up two unearned runs on four hits and fanned six as the Bulldogs downed Effingham St. Anthony 6-2 in a nonconference game. Overall, she is 16-0 and has signed with Austin Peay State University, a state orn NCAA Division I school in Clarksville, Tenn.

