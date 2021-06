A Wichita police officer is still in the hospital after being shot last weekend. The man who shot him was killed. It's been a long few days for Amber Hodge because her big brother, Tyler, is at the center of an investigation into a shootout with police in south Wichita. It was Saturday night when police say they went to check on a woman and her daughter when they found Tyler Hodge hiding in a shed. Hodge opened fire hitting one officer in the head and both legs. Police fired back killing him.