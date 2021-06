This off-season, the Boston Bruins have some decisions to make regarding the second line and uncertainty is in the air with contracts. Hall came to Boston at the trade deadline. The Bruins dealt Anders Bjork and a second-round draft pick to the Buffalo Sabres for both Hall and Curtis Lazar. Hall made it known that he wanted to come to Boston and there were talks to make it happen before the season started. During his 16 regular-season games in the Black & Gold, he registered eight goals and six assists.