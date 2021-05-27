Your letters: Ames parent saddened by Reynolds' signing of mask law. Unmown yards a bad look, and more.

I am aggravated with our governor. I am deeply saddened that she has chosen to give children the right to choose whether or not to wear masks, yet considers abortion an abomination, and doesn’t follow the same protocol when it comes to adult women’s decision to choose what to do with her body. On the 19th, Kim Reynolds stated, “The state of Iowa is putting parents back in control of their child’s education and taking greater steps to protect the rights of all Iowans to make their own health care decisions. I am proud to be a governor of a state that values personal responsibility and individual liberties.”