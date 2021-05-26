newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

‘School of Rock’ Star, Kevin Clark, Dead at 32

By Joshua Espinoza
Complex
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Clark, the child drummer from Jack Black’s School of Rock, has died at age 32. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the musician was killed early Wednesday as he was riding his bike in Chicago’s North Side. Authorities say Clark, who played Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in the 2003 comedy, was struck by a Hyundai Sonata around 1:20 a.m. Emergency personnel transported his body to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 2 a.m. InTouch Weekly reports an autopsy has been completed and determined the cause of death was “blunt force injury due to motor vehicle and bicycle collision.”

www.complex.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Black
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Star#Comedy Star#Film Star#The Chicago Sun Times#The Sun Times#Intouch Weekly#Cause Of Death#Bicycle Collision#Blunt Force Injury#Bike#Motor Vehicle#Hyundai Sonata
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Hyundai
News Break
Gold
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Chicago, ILmetalinjection

MISFITS To Play Walk Among Us In Full At Riot Fest 2022

Looks like The Original Misfits with Glenn Danzig on vocals is planning on continuing on through 2021 and into 2022. The band is already set to replace My Chemical Romance at Aftershock 2021, and are now slated to play Riot Fest 2022 where they'll perform their entire 1982 debut album Walk Among Us in full. The Original Misfits is currently Danzig, bassist Jerry Only and guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein alongside drummer Dave Lombardo (Suicidal Tendencies, Dead Cross, ex-Slayer) and guitarist Acey Slade.
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Drum show draws musicians, merchants to Kane County Fairgrounds

There’s a little drummer in almost everyone, said Rob Cook, host of a Chicago-area drum show for three decades. “There are people that are born drummers and don’t let it out,” said Cook, 70, of Michigan. The Kane County Fairgrounds hosted the 30th annual Chicago Drum Show this past Saturday...