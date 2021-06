May 10—Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday wrote to Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and asked that the Centre regulate the supply of Covid-19 vaccines to the states while ensuring that they receive enough doses to inoculate all their residents, even as he urged that the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech — the two firms manufacturing vaccines in India — be directed to increase supplies to Delhi between May and July.