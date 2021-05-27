Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Crude falls as stronger dollar outweighs bullish EIA data

By Rohan Gupta
spglobal.com
 22 days ago

0203 GMT: Crude oil futures were lower during the mid-morning trade in Asia May 27 as a stronger US dollar dampened demand, outweighing the bullish sentiment generated by the data from the Energy Information Administration, or EIA. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At...

www.spglobal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Us Federal Reserve#Eia#Eia#Us Federal Reserve#Central Bank#Ice Us Dollar#Oanda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Oil Production
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
Singapore
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Industrydtnpf.com

Oil Futures Sell Off as Fed's Hawkish Shift Rallies US Dollar

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Nearest delivery oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange plunged in afternoon trade Thursday, pressuring West Texas Intermediate futures to $71 barrel (bbl) amid a quickly strengthening U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve signaled near-term plans to taper its $120 billion a month in purchases of government bonds and mortgage-backed securities and raise interest rates earlier than previously indicated.
Energy Industryaustinnews.net

Oil prices drop as U.S. dollar jumps

NEW YORK, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices fell on Thursday amid strength in the U.S. dollar. The West Texas Intermediate for July delivery lost 1.11 U.S. dollars to settle at 71.04 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for August delivery decreased 1.31 dollars to close at 73.08 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Energy IndustryStreetInsider.com

Oil falls amid dollar strength; demand picture still bullish

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell for a second straight session on Friday as the U.S. dollar soared on the prospect of interest rate hikes in the United States, but they were on track to finish the week little changed and only slightly off multi-year highs. Brent crude futures were down...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude oil futures fall as risk-off sentiment sweeps market

0250 GMT: Crude oil futures fell further during mid-morning trade in Asia June 18, extending overnight losses, as risk aversion gripped the market after hawkish signals from the US Federal Reserve, even as the global demand recovery narrative remained intact. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize...
TrafficStreetInsider.com

Oil gains on OPEC outlook that U.S. output growth will slow

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil futures reversed earlier loses on Friday, and were set to close a fourth week of gains after OPEC sources said the producer group expected limited U.S. oil output growth this year despite rising prices. Officials at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries got the U.S....
TrafficWTOP

Crude falls

Crude oil futures prices ended lower on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The near-month contract for the benchmark grade fell $1.11 — closing at $71.04 a barrel. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Trafficrigzone.com

Oil Down as Traders Weigh Dollar Against Demand

(Bloomberg) -- Oil fell below $71 a barrel after the biggest drop in four weeks as traders weighed prospects for a stronger dollar against rising demand. West Texas Intermediate was 0.4% lower after sinking 1.5% on Thursday amid a broad, copper-to-gold commodities sell-off. The losses in raw materials followed the Federal Reserve’s midweek signal it will in time end the ultra-easy policy brought in to rescue the U.S. economy from the pandemic. That aided the dollar, hurting the appeal of commodities priced in the currency.
EconomyForexTV.com

Australian Dollar Falls In Cautious Trade

The Australian dollar fell against its most major opponents in the Asian session on Friday, as investors weighed the prospects of a sooner-than-expected tightening of monetary policy by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Fed brought forward its projections for interest rate hikes into 2023 and indicated that officials had started...
Industrymarketpulse.com

Oil, gold fall as dollar shines

Oil markets retreated sharply overnight as a stronger US dollar and falling commodity prices elsewhere, saw the overbought technical correction continue. Brent crude fell 1.15% to USD73.00 a barrel, having tested USD72.00 intra-day. WTI fell by 0.85% to USD71.05 a barrel, having tested USD70.00 intraday. The technical picture, notably the...
Trafficinvesting.com

Crude Oil Bounces; U.S. Output Gain Seen Limited

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices gained Friday, rebounding after the weaker tone following the Federal Reserve meeting after a report suggested additional U.S, supply this year would be limited.. By 9:55 AM ET (1355 GMT), U.S. crude was up 0.7% at $71.50 a barrel, while Brent was up 0.1% at...
TrafficBayStreet.ca

Oil Prices Hit $72 A Barrel On Lower Stockpiles

Oil traded just above $72 U.S. a barrel on growing signs that the global crude market is tightening. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was at $72.02 a barrel in London trading while Brent crude oil for August settlements was at $74.25 U.S. Russia’s Sokol crude is trading at its strongest level since February 2020, while key swaps tied to the North Sea market that prices much of the world’s crude have rallied in recent days.
Freeport, TXnbnews24.com

Crude oil prices drop, pressured by stronger U.S. dollar By Reuters

© NBNews24. FILE PHOTO: A maze of crude oil pipes and valves is pictured throughout a tour by the Division of Power on the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas, U.S. June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Carson. By Jessica Jaganathan SINGAPORE (NBNews24) -Crude oil costs fell on Thursday because the U.S....
Industryspglobal.com

NYMEX RBOB slides further on US gasoline build, weaker RINs

NYMEX RBOB futures settled lower for a fourth straight session amid pressure from rising US gasoline stocks and weaker Renewable Identification Number prices. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. NYMEX July RBOB settled June 16 1.43 cents lower at $2.1562/gal while July ULSD fell 89 points...
BusinessCountingPips.com

The dollar index increased significantly after the Fed’s economic forecasts yesterday

The US stock indices fell sharply following the Fed’s statements yesterday. What happened? For now, the Federal Reserve maintained all stimulus programs and left interest rates unchanged. But the inflation outlook was changed from “temporary” to “stable,” followed by the increase (from 2.4% to 3.4% annually), which triggered a sharp sell-off in the market. At the Fed press conference, Jerome Powell said that the Fed is ready to change its monetary policy any minute if the situation changes. First of all, the discussion is about a possible cut of the QE program at the next Fed meeting, as the Fed officials expect stronger employment reports during summer. The interest rate is planned to increase no earlier than in 2023. Amid this news, the entire stock market has shifted into the red zone. This does not mean that the uptrend in the indices is over. The monetary policy remains the same until August, so after the correction, analysts expect the growth of quotes on the indices.
TrafficForexTV.com

Crude Oil Futures Pare Early Gains, Settle Roughly Flat

Despite data showing a larger than expected drop in crude inventories last week, oil futures failed to hold early gains and settled roughly flat on Wednesday. Oil prices rose earlier in the session on signs of falling stockpiles and hopes for a recovery in demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil...
Trafficaustinnews.net

Oil prices rise modestly amid drop in U.S. inventory

NEW YORK, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices eked out modest gains on Wednesday after data showed a larger-than-anticipated drop in U.S. crude stockpiles. The West Texas Intermediate for July delivery added 3 cents to settle at 72.15 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for August delivery increased 40 cents to close at 74.39 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Energy Industrycloudnewsmag.com

Oil marginally down over U.S Fed decision

Crude oil prices are down so far today as a stronger U.S. dollar brought them off multi-year highs, although losses were limited due to a big drop in U.S. crude oil inventories. The U.S. dollar gained its strongest single-day gain in 15 months. The gain came to be because of...