台灣大潤發股東將賣股權？彭博：歐尚恐退出亞洲市場 | Foreign media speculate Auchan could sell stake in Taiwan company

nownews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article【看CP學英文】彭博社於週二表示法國連鎖超市 (同時也是台灣大潤發最大股東) 歐尚零售(Auchan) 近期傳出將考慮賣掉其開價約4億美元(約新台幣111億元)的股權。若歐尚成功售出，象徵其正式退出亞洲市場。. French grocery retailer Auchan, the biggest stakeholder of Taiwan’s RT-Mart, is reportedly considering selling its shares for NT$11.1 billion, effectively exiting from the Asian market, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. 根據彭博社報導，「知情人士」表示這個連鎖超商公司目前正與顧問合作，找尋適合買下其65%的股份。. Bloomberg cited “reliable sources” saying that the huge supermarket chain is working with an adviser to...

