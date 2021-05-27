Cancel
Alabama man accused of machete attack on 3 children, 1 adult

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FLORENCE, Ala. — An Alabama man is accused of attacking three children and an adult with a machete on Wednesday, authorities said.

Kyle Lyn Seeley, of Lauderdale County, was charged with six counts of attempted murder, WAFF reported.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Seeley seriously injured the victims at a home in the Underwood-Petersville community and then barricaded himself inside a nearby building, the television station reported. The three children are Seeley’s children, according to WAFF.

Singleton said the children are all under the age of 10, and the adult is Seeley’s brother, WHNT reported. The youngest child was 3 years old, WAAY reported.

Two of the children and Seeley’s brother were airlifted to Birmingham to be treated for multiple lacerations, WHNT reported. Authorities said the victims’ injuries were serious but did not appear to be life-threatening, the television station reported.

Authorities said they were never able to communicate with Seeley during the standoff and had to use tear gas to get him to leave the building, WAAY reported.

“He got out of a back exit and jumped a fence into a pasture,” Singleton told reporters.

Singleton said Seeley was able to run 25 yards before he was tackled.

Authorities said Seeley has about a dozen outstanding warrants on charges unrelated to Wednesday’s incident, WHNT reported. Florence Police Chief Ron Tyler said his department had about 10 warrants for charges including resisting arrest, attempting to elude, public intoxication and drug paraphernalia possession.

Singleton said he was grateful the incident did not escalate.

“Any time we can resolve situations like this with just a few scratches,” the sheriff told reporters. “We are grateful for that.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Virginia parents charged after toddler finds gun, shoots himself

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Virginia mother and father are facing charges after their toddler son shot himself with an unattended gun, authorities said. According to The Associated Press and WVEC-TV, the incident occurred about 9 p.m. June 1 on 23rd Street in Newport News. Newport News police arrived to find a 2-year-old boy with a gunshot wound and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
Detroit freeway shooting: Toddler killed, 9-year-old hurt after shots fired on I-75

DETROIT — A 2-year-old boy was killed and a 9-year-old boy was seriously hurt when gunfire erupted on Interstate 75 in Detroit, authorities said. According to The Detroit News and WJBK, the incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday near McNichols Road. Michigan State Police said a driver was traveling on I-75 southbound when someone inside “a light-colored, four-door passenger car” opened fire at the victims’ vehicle.
North Carolina shooting: 2 dead, 2 hurt after shots fired in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Two people have died and two others are hurt after gunfire erupted overnight in Durham, North Carolina, authorities said. According to WRAL and WTVD, the incident occurred about 10 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Holloway Street and Guthrie Avenue. Durham police arrived to find one woman and three men with gunshot wounds, WRAL reported.