Student Activities

In classroom discussions, teachers and students are often wary of using the term “climate change” due to the politicization of the issue. I am from Southern Kentucky, and climate change can be a difficult concept to present in classrooms because of the negative connotation it has for many educators and students. Due to the urgency of the issue, it is imperative that students jump into the climate conversation. Educators are responsible for engaging students in a way that effectively educates and connects them to the issue, which can be done through the underrated power of the arts.