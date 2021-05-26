newsbreak-logo
Kings County, CA

Kings County: Man arrested after allegedly stealing components from casino slot machine

By United Reporting
crimevoice.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“On Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at approximately 1131 hours, Kings County Deputies were dispatched to the Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino to investigate a theft. On arrival, Deputies determined Anthony Barker had stolen internal components from the inside of a slot machine, valued at $2500.00, and left the area. A records check revealed Anthony had a No Bail Warrant issued for his arrest for violating the terms and conditions of his Parole. Anthony is also a registered gang member with a criminal history that includes weapons possession and assault.

