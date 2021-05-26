Kings County: Man arrested after allegedly stealing components from casino slot machine
“On Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at approximately 1131 hours, Kings County Deputies were dispatched to the Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino to investigate a theft. On arrival, Deputies determined Anthony Barker had stolen internal components from the inside of a slot machine, valued at $2500.00, and left the area. A records check revealed Anthony had a No Bail Warrant issued for his arrest for violating the terms and conditions of his Parole. Anthony is also a registered gang member with a criminal history that includes weapons possession and assault.www.crimevoice.com