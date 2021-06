Kevin Yu is not the type of golfer who needs time to adjust to his surroundings. The former Arizona State star claimed medalist honors at the third college tournament he played in as a freshman with the Sun Devils. Before that, he won the second tournament he played in as a junior golfer with the AJGA. And it won’t be a surprise if he continues that trend on Sunday as he finishes out his second tournament as a professional at the Wichita Open.