Everton’s £31.5m French defender rated best in Premier League for third consecutive season

Quite often in double gameweeks defenders who are likely to keep clean sheets coupled to the potential for attacking returns, often end up the overall top scorers. Both Lucas Digne (£6.1m) and Timothy Castagne (£5.8m) represent two options that offer this potential. Only Aaron Cresswell (£5.6m), with ten, has more than Digne's nine assists so far this season, while Castagne has six goal involvements despite being injured for eleven matches. That's an average of a goal involvement around every four games. With both looking fairly even in the attacking department, it is the propensity to keep clean sheets that will be the decider on which to select.