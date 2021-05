The City of Pensacola Parks and Recreation Department has partnered with Breathe Yoga and Wellness Center in Pensacola to offer free yoga classes to citizens. One-hour outdoor yoga classes are scheduled to begin Sunday, June 6 at 9:30 a.m. in Community Maritime Park. Classes will be held on the first Sunday of every month at 9:30 a.m. for the duration of the 2021 calendar year. Free Yoga in Community Maritime Park is scheduled on an annual basis and is open to all ages and levels of experience. Citizens are encouraged to follow Play Pensacola on Facebook for program updates and announcements.