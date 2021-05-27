UK Rifle star Mary Tucker clinches second spot for upcoming Tokyo Olympics

Elle Purrier’s long road toward the Olympic Games arrives at its final hurdle this month, with the USATF Olympic Trials kicking off Friday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. Purrier, who became Elle St. Pierre when she married Jamie St. Pierre last year but is still known as Purrier in the running world, will be competing in her first Olympic Trials. It’s not her first big race at Hayward. In 2014 she won a National Junior Championship in the steeplechase and two weeks later returned to take ninth in the World Junior Championships.