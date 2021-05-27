UK Rifle star Mary Tucker clinches second spot for upcoming Tokyo Olympics
Not one, but TWO events in the upcoming Olympics will include a Kentucky Wildcat. Mary Tucker, Kentucky’s star Rifle shooter, has clinched her second spot for Team USA in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, qualifying for women’s smallbore earlier on Wednesday in Ft. Benning, GA. The sophomore from Sarasota, FL has already earned a spot in the Olympics for air rifle, which she accomplished last February.kentuckysportsradio.com