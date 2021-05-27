Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

UK Rifle star Mary Tucker clinches second spot for upcoming Tokyo Olympics

By Zack Geoghegan
kentuckysportsradio.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot one, but TWO events in the upcoming Olympics will include a Kentucky Wildcat. Mary Tucker, Kentucky’s star Rifle shooter, has clinched her second spot for Team USA in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, qualifying for women’s smallbore earlier on Wednesday in Ft. Benning, GA. The sophomore from Sarasota, FL has already earned a spot in the Olympics for air rifle, which she accomplished last February.

kentuckysportsradio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Kentucky Wildcat#Team Usa#Ga#Kentucky Rifle#Uk Athletics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
NCAA
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
Worldwkzo.com

Olympics-China’s Su runs 100m in 9.98 seconds in Tokyo trials

(Reuters) – Su Bingtian has confirmed his strong form by clocking 9.98 seconds to win the 100 metres at China’s national athletics trials for the Tokyo Olympics in Shaoxing, local media reported. The 31-year-old, the first Asian-born athlete to go under 10 seconds in the blue-riband sprint, ran the same...
Combat Sportsteamusa.org

Kareteka Ariel Torres Wins Olympic Qualifier To Secure Kata Spot In Tokyo

Ariel Torres in action during the Men's Individual Kata during the ANOC World Beach Games on Oct. 12 2019 in Doha, Qatar. Ariel Torres used to stand near traffic lights in his hometown of Hialeah, Florida, for hours, hoping to collect enough spare change from stopped motorists to help raise enough money for karate competitions.
Swimming & Surfingharrisondaily.com

Tokyo bound: Kalisz claims 1st spot on US Olympic swim team

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — With Michael Phelps cheering on his former training partner, Chase Kalisz claimed another trip to the Olympics by winning the 400-meter individual medley on the opening night of …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
Swimming & Surfingperutribune.com

New star: Huske claims spot on Olympic swim team in 100 fly

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Teenager Torri Huske qualified for her first Olympics with a blistering victory in the women's 100-meter butterfly, breaking her own American record Monday night at the U.S. swimming trials. The 18-year-old from Arlington, Virginia, was under world-record pace at the turn, but faded just a bit...
Omaha, NEWCJB

Gator swimmer Kieran Smith qualifies in a second race for the Tokyo Olympics

OMAHA, Neb. (WCJB) -University of Florida swimmer Kieran Smith is enjoying life in the fast lane on the road to Tokyo. Smith qualified for this summer’s Olympics for the second time in three nights, prevailing in the men’s 200 meter freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 45 point 29 seconds on Tuesday at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska. Smith has won both events he has entered so far at the trials, having claimed the men’s 400 meter freestyle on Sunday night in 3:44.86.
Alabama StateTuscaloosa News

Alabama swimmer Rhyan White earns spot on Team USA for Olympics in Tokyo

Alabama swimmer Rhyan White earned a spot on Team USA for the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo during Tuesday's trials in Omaha. White finished the women's 100-meter backstroke final in 58.60 seconds, finishing second. She will look to qualify in the 200-meter backstroke and 100-meter butterfly later in trials. The 5-foot-6...
Lubbock, TXfox34.com

Lubbock native Madisyn Cox misses trip to Tokyo Olympics by .02 seconds

LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - Two one-hundredths of a second. That’s how close Lubbock-native Madisyn Cox came to getting her chance to compete in the Tokyo Olympics Wednesday night. On the final turn of the women’s 200m individual medley, Cox (2:09.34) appeared to be in position to qualify, but was slightly...
Eugene, ORcountycourier.net

PURRIER TO COMPETE AT OLYMPIC TRIALS FOR SPOT IN TOKYO

Elle Purrier’s long road toward the Olympic Games arrives at its final hurdle this month, with the USATF Olympic Trials kicking off Friday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. Purrier, who became Elle St. Pierre when she married Jamie St. Pierre last year but is still known as Purrier in the running world, will be competing in her first Olympic Trials. It’s not her first big race at Hayward. In 2014 she won a National Junior Championship in the steeplechase and two weeks later returned to take ninth in the World Junior Championships.
Worldolympics.com

Dutee Chand confident of making second Olympic appearance at Tokyo 2020

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand, who represented India in women’s 100m at Rio 2016, is backing herself to book a Tokyo 2020 berth. Dutee Chand can qualify for Tokyo by either achieving the Olympic entry standard time in her events before the qualification window ends on June 29 or through her world rankings.
Eugene, ORantelopecountynews.com

Former MU star Schweizer qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

A Missouri alum will be competing in Tokyo in July. And it just so happens to be one of the most decorated athletes in MU history. Former Tigers runner Karissa Schweizer finished second in the women’s 5,000-meter run Monday at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials in Eugene, Oregon.