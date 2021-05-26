Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

Shocking! Seven-year-old girl raped, murdered in Palwal village in Haryana

By Rajan Nath
ptcnews.tv
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePalwal Rape Case: In a shocking incident, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped and strangled to death by a 22-year-old in a village in Palwal district of Haryana, the police said. The accused has been arrested, the police added. The girl was raped in Palwal in Haryana on Monday when...

www.ptcnews.tv
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Haryana#Wagers#Madhya Pradesh#State Police#Ptc News#Palwal Rape Case#Palwal District#Mundkati Police Station#Home#Relevant Sections
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
World
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Violent Crimesmelodyinter.com

NSCDC arrest man, 60, for allegedly raping 9-year-old girl in Kwara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command, has arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly raping a 9-year-old girl in Kiama Local Government Area of the state. The suspect, Jerimiah Oyedoki of Ileloja compound, was allegedly caught in the act by the victim’s parents. Spokesperson of the command, Babawale Afolabi, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, May 29, in Ilorin, said that the case was reported at its Divisional Headquarters, Kiama. “On Friday, May 28, around 5:30 p.m., Jerimiah Oyedokun of Ileloja compound, Kiama, was caught in the act by the parents of the nine-year-old, of the same area,” Afolabi stated. “The suspect enticed the victim by giving her N50. He has confessed to the crime, while the minor has been taken to the General Hospital, Kiama, for proper medical attention. The case is now at the state headquarters for further prosecution and the suspect will be charged to court after investigation,” Afolabi added. The post NSCDC arrest man, 60, for allegedly raping 9-year-old girl in Kwara appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.
Maryland StateSFGate

Murder, rape charges filed in decades-old Maryland cold case

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged with murder and rape in connection with the 1982 abduction and slaying of a woman who had been walking to the grocery store. Howard County Police announced Thursday that 62-year-old Howard Jackson Bradberry Jr. of Laurel was arrested at his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

2-year-old girl home after being shot near Little Village courthouse: ‘I have nightmares for my daughter’

Angelina Rodriguez’s bandaged leg will heal. Years from now, the toddler might not even remember the shooting. But her mother won’t forget. “It’s been a constant struggle. I have nightmares for my daughter,” Perla Rodriguez said with her 2-year-old girl in her arms at their West Side home, a week after the drive-by attack that unfolded steps away from the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
Reading, PAReading Eagle

Reading man charged with raping a 12-year-old girl

A Reading man was arrested and jailed on charges of raping a 12-year-old girl twice in January in a Reading home. Elder Jacobo-Portal, 20, of the 200 block of North Ninth Street was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail following arraignment in Reading Central Court before District Judge Kim Bagenstose on charges of rape, aggravated indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children and corrupting minors.
Antioch, CAEast Bay Times

Antioch: Teen charged with murdering 12-year-old girl

ANTIOCH — A 19-year-old Oakland man has been charged with murder for allegedly shooting 12-year-old K’Lea Davis in the bedroom of a home here earlier this month, court records show. Michael Fritz Jr. was charged Thursday with killing K’Lea, with an additional felony count of illegally possessing a machine gun....
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

2 men charged in Little Village shooting that injured 2-year-old girl

CHICAGO - Two men have been charged in connection with a shooting that wounded a 2-year-old girl last week near the Cook County criminal courthouse in Little Village. The 2-year-old was sitting in the rear of a car driving on May 14 in the 2800 block of West 26th Street when another vehicle drove up alongside them and someone inside began shooting, Chicago police said.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Latin Times

Man Raped 14-Year-Old Relative In His Care And Abetted Suicide

Police in the northeast Indian state of Assam has arrested a college professor, Prabin Narzary, for raping and abetting the suicide of a 14-year-old girl in his care. The arrest took place after the girl died in the accused’s home. The girl’s family reported the death to the police after they were informed of a suicide note that she wrote to a friend. Police detained the accused and are conduction an investigation.
Sex Crimesthekashmirpress.com

Police arrest accused on charges of rape in Srinagar

Srinagar, June 1: Police have arrested an accused on charges of rape here in Kashmir capital Srinagar. The associate of the accused is still at large while a hunt has been launched to nab him. Sources said that a Bakarwal family from Chenab Valley registered a compliant at police station...
Worldhauterrfly.com

In Madhya Pradesh, 2 Men Assaulted For Being Friends With A Woman Of An Influential Family

We live in the 21st century, one where anything can be made available to a person with a simple click. We live in times where women are outperforming their male counterparts in every aspect and one where finally people are breaking out of societal norms and orthodox traditions. A reality that is true for several people in a lot of places, it definitely isn’t for men and women in this village of Madhya Pradesh. We say this after news reports have emerged two men being assaulted for merely being friends with a woman.
Sex CrimesHong Kong

Man arrested for alleged rape of 12-year-old niece in Tabanan regency

Police in Tabanan regency are investigating a 27-year-old man who allegedly raped his 12-year-old niece last week. “We are still looking into the motive, it’s true that [the suspect and the victim] are related,” Head of the Criminal Investigation Unit at Tabanan precinct, Aji Yoga Sekar, said. The rape incident...
Public Safetykashmir.today

5 year old girl missing from Budgam Village

Budgam, June 03: 5 year old girl missing from Budgam village known as housing colony ompora Budgam. Locals told Kashmir Bulletin that Girl is missing from 7pm this evening. As per local reports, Girl has been taken away by leapord, And blood marks were also seen at various places. But...
Worldhauterrfly.com

This Woman From Mumbai Murdered Her Husband With The Help Of Her Lover And Buried His Body In Her Room

When I decided to become a journalist, I never thought I would be writing about gruesome rapes and murders. But in whatever little experience I have gathered, I realised that it’s these crime stories that really make a difference. Normally, I would start by telling you’ll how cases of violence against women are through the roof. But you’ll know that already and it’s not what today’s story is about. Today, we are going to talk about how sometimes women aren’t the prey, they’re the predators. You see, recently in Mumbai a woman, along with her lover, murdered her husband and buried him in her room. It’s a heinous and disturbing crime.