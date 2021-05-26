Discovery+ Orders Competition Series ‘Meet Your Makers Showdown’
Streamer Discovery+ has greenlit competition series "Meet Your Makers Showdown", hosted by "This Is Us" star and recording artist Chrissy Metz. In each of the six hour-long episodes, four artisans will complete two challenges that test their creativity, unique skills and passion for their craft. Inspiration judge LeAnn Rimes will lead fellow judges on a walkthrough among contestants that delves into each artist's creative process, uncovering what makes them tick. Craft expert judge, author, designer and TV host, Mark Montano, will evaluate each maker's technique and originality, and together with a weekly guest judge who specializes in the featured trade, the three will award $10,000 to the maker who creates something fans would covet.