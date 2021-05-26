Discovery+ Orders Competition Series ‘Meet Your Makers Showdown’

Adult Swim has been known for introducing fans of animation to some of the strange examples of television shows to ever hit basic cable, with the likes of Rick and Morty, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, and Venture Bros being just a few examples of critically acclaimed series, and it seems as if another big hit is on the way with the order of Smiling Friends. The series, which landed with a pilot episode in 2019, follows the "Smiling Friends" who attempt to bring smiles to the faces of characters that are surreal, to say the least.