Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingstree, SC

WTC Student Highlight

By WTC Office of Development, Public Information
The Post and Courier
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNadine S. Reed-Brown is originally from Camden, S.C. but moved to Kingstree during her early childhood years where she attended public school until her ninth-grade year. She moved back to Columbia where she completed her high school education online. After struggling for a while to find places that accepted her diploma, she was welcomed at Williamsburg Technical College. In 2018 she enrolled in the nursing assistant program coupled with the phlebotomy program. She completed both programs and obtained her phlebotomy license in 2019. Nadine is currently employed as a home health aid while also being enrolled as a current student at WTC in the Bachelors of Arts Associate Degree program. Not only is she working full-time and pursuing further education, Nadine is also balancing her role as a wife and being a mother to four children. Nonetheless, she maintains high grades and strives hard for success! Nadine joined Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society which is an indication of her continued excellence during her college pursuit.

www.postandcourier.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camden, SC
City
Columbia, SC
City
Kingstree, SC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wtc#School Education#Further Education#Wtc#Arts Education#College Education#Student Success#Phlebotomy#Public School#Counseling Services#Virtual Learning#Gathering Feedback#Early Childhood#Transportation#Home Health#S C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Public Healthlive5news.com

Televised SC town hall to focus on COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will host a live town hall event later this week. DHEC will partner with SCETV to air “A Shot of Hope: COVID-19 Vaccine Community Town Hall” Thursday at 7 p.m. This televised conversation is an opportunity for...
Williamsburg County, SCThe Post and Courier

Emily Myers 100th birthday

A Centennial Birthday Drive By-Parade was held on Saturday, April 24, to show love to Mother Emily Vivian Gary Myers. The awesome tribute began with a devotion service, with the Rev. Dr. Sandy W. Drayton, Presiding Elder, Georgetown District of the AME Church, her pastor, the Rev. Maggie Milton, former pastors, the Rev. Elsa Syndab, the Rev. Geneva Wilson and the Rev. Joseph Knowlin, pastor of Bethlehem AME Church, The Honorable Darren Tisdale, Mayor of Kingstree and City Councilman Chris Williams awarded her with A Centenarian Award along with the Key To The City. She was also surrounded by a host of family and friends to help celebrate her big day. Music for the devotion service was provided by her grand-nephew, Jonathan Knowlin, II.
Camden, SCchronicle-independent.com

Historic Camden Shag Club cruises into summer Saturday

The Historic Camden Shag Club will hold its third annual Cruisin’ Into Summer event this Saturday, May 14, at the Camden Shrine Club, 1379 Kershaw Hwy., Camden, from 7 to 11 p.m. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Camden residents and others traveling along U.S. 521 South between Black...
Kershaw County, SCkool1027.com

Elgin Community Park Opens To Public

Kershaw County’s first county-owned Elgin park officially opened to the public today. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on May 14th at the new Elgin Community Park located within The Wateree Executive Park off I-20’s Exit 87 and Whiting Way. South Carolina Senator Thomas McElveen and Kershaw County Councilman Ben...
Williamsburg County, SCThe Post and Courier

Upcoming Events/May 12

The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of May. If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321. Special Needs Support. If you are a parent...
Williamsburg County, SCThe Post and Courier

Brand is proof that great people and great things do come from Williamsburg County

Alisha Brand is the daughter of Alexander and Latonya Brand. She is a Williamsburg County native and resides in the small town of Lane. She is an active member of the Young People’s Division in the King-Sized Kingstree District of the Palmetto Conference under the direction of the Rev. Remus Harper, Jr., and also an active member and musician at Greater Lane Chapel AME Church where her pastor is the Rev. Mervin McBride.
Kershaw County, SCkool1027.com

KC Libraries Receives Van Through Grant

While in-person programs have been temporarily suspended at the Kershaw County Library during Covid, the library has increased efforts to reach families and children by going out into the community. Additional services will now be available with the acquisition of a programming van. The converted Dodge Caravan is equipped with a ramp, and an interior outfitted to secure book carts, tables, chairs, and whatever else might be needed to create outdoor, pop-up programming.
Camden, SCchronicle-independent.com

Editorial: Working together

The city of Camden is allowing its emergency ordinance mandating the wearing of face coverings, or masks, to expire on Saturday. The ordinance, first enacted in late June 2020, went into effect on July 3 and -- until now -- has been repeatedly extended.