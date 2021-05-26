WTC Student Highlight

Nadine S. Reed-Brown is originally from Camden, S.C. but moved to Kingstree during her early childhood years where she attended public school until her ninth-grade year. She moved back to Columbia where she completed her high school education online. After struggling for a while to find places that accepted her diploma, she was welcomed at Williamsburg Technical College. In 2018 she enrolled in the nursing assistant program coupled with the phlebotomy program. She completed both programs and obtained her phlebotomy license in 2019. Nadine is currently employed as a home health aid while also being enrolled as a current student at WTC in the Bachelors of Arts Associate Degree program. Not only is she working full-time and pursuing further education, Nadine is also balancing her role as a wife and being a mother to four children. Nonetheless, she maintains high grades and strives hard for success! Nadine joined Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society which is an indication of her continued excellence during her college pursuit.