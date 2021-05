Aniplex has announced that their online event, Aniplex Online Fest, will be making its return this July! The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic shook a lot of things up last year, and that was no more true than with the changes necessitated for the convention circuit. A lot of the major presentations and conventions had moved to completely virtual venues, and this included the very first Aniplex Online Fest that kicked off last Summer. This event showed off many of the projects Aniplex had in the works, and now fans will be able to celebrate these projects virtually once again.