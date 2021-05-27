Maine High School Athletes Excited for Next Season as COVID Restrictions Are Lifted
As more and more COVID-19 restrictions loosen up, Maine high school athletes have more certainty after months of waiting for news about high school football and wrestling. During the pandemic, Maine public health officials worked with the Maine Principals' Association to develop a risk assessment of various sports, from gymnastics to tackle football, in terms of how much of a chance they posed spreading COVID-19.www.necn.com