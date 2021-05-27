Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Switzerland County, IN

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Switzerland by NWS

weather.gov
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Switzerland DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Indiana, Switzerland County. In Kentucky, Carroll, Gallatin, Owen, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Mason and Lewis Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...As skies clear and winds go nearly calm, dense fog will form across the area late tonight. Conditions will rapidly improve by the mid-morning hours on Thursday.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Pendleton, IN
State
Indiana State
County
Switzerland County, IN
City
Lewis, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Dense Fog Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
Place
Europe
News Break
Environment
Country
Switzerland
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden: 'Not my intent' to imply veto for bipartisan infrastructure package

President Biden on Saturday sought to clarify remarks that he made earlier this week regarding a bipartisan deal and potential, larger reconciliation package on infrastructure. Biden had said on Thursday that he would not sign a bipartisan deal on infrastructure unless a larger reconciliation deal was passed through the Senate,...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Engineer warned of 'major structural damage' years before Florida condo collapsed

A consultant warned there was evidence of “major structural damage” below the pool deck of a Miami condo building nearly three years before it collapsed. As officials continue to investigate what caused the deadly collapse at the Champlain Towers South, officials in the Florida city’s Surfside suburb late Friday released a trove of documents related to the building, including the consultant's October 2018 report.
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the UFO report

The highly anticipated U.S. intelligence report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) released Friday has bolstered calls for increased research into UFOs and possible signs of extraterrestrial life. The report, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), said that the U.S. government has encountered 144 UFOs —...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Drop politics to fix immigration, Harris says at U.S.-Mexico border

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - Vice President Kamala Harris visited a border patrol facility near the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday and urged a focus on children and practical solutions to migration, in a trip meant to blunt Republican criticism of White House immigration policies. The visit - her first since...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...