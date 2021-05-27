Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

From Pain To Power: How Black Survivors Are Reshaping The Narrative On Violence And Crime

By Cecilia Austin
blavity.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom day one, the Alliance for Safety and Justice has committed itself to creating tangible changes inside of the world of criminal justice, growing into an organization known for building shared safety, reducing incarceration and offering invaluable support to survivors of violence. With its Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice...

blavity.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Police Violence#Black Community#Legislature#Racial Injustice#Californians#Asj#New Yorker Magazine Rrb#Npr#Hartford Action
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Boulder, COSpin

National Gun Violence Day Honors Victims and Survivors, But It’s Not Enough

I started writing this op-ed at the end of March, just days after the Boulder, Colorado shooting took place at a supermarket killing 10 people. As I continued to formulate my thoughts in preparation for Gun Violence Awareness Day, today, June 4, when I knew this op-ed would publish with our friends at SPIN, there have been many more mass shootings, many of which never made the news. The ones that did make the news include the March 31 shooting in Orange, California at an office building, an April 7 shooting by former NFL player Phillip Adams, another on April 15 at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis, the May 9 Colorado Springs birthday party shooting, and just last week, a shooting just miles from my home in the Bay Area – the San Jose, California railyard shooting. Over 100 people die of gun violence every day in this country which means from the time I started writing this article, just two short months ago, THOUSANDS have died.
MinoritiesMinnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Black internecine community violence and police violence spring from the same tree

“If the world does it to you long enough and effectively enough, you begin to do it to yourself.” wrote James Baldwin. At a vigil for six-year-old Aniya Allen, who tragically died from her wounds on April 19 after being shot in the head when her family was caught in the crossfire of a shootout, someone said, “We killed her.” The inference was that the community, particularly the Black community, killed the child. Few things can be further from the truth. We (the Black community) did not kill the child!
Minoritiesthesaxon.org

Vicarious violence: the other side of sexist crimes

It has been more than forty days that the family of the Missing girls in Tenerife have had to wait to find out about little Anna and Olivia, who disappeared on April 27 with their father, who did not deliver them to their mother at the agreed time. Everything indicates that Tomás Gimeno, the father, got rid of the girls, aged one and six, after saying goodbye to everyone around them and writing a message to the mother of the minors, Beatriz Zimmerman to make one thing clear: “You will not see them again in life.”
Wisconsin Stateseehafernews.com

A Helping Hand for WI Domestic-Violence Survivors, Post-Pandemic

In Wisconsin and across the country, there’s been a spike in domestic-violence reports during the pandemic. Since lockdowns have eased now, advocates for survivors say policymakers should look toward providing more avenues to escape dangerous situations. Monique Minkens, executive director of End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin, said data is still being...
NY Daily News

How to attack gun violence now

It’s time to break the glass and pull the alarm. The spike in gun crimes has reached crisis levels in New York. To date this year, shootings are up 77% and murders up 17% compared to last year. If you look at the increase since 2019, the numbers are even more alarming, with shootings up 110% and murders up 49.6%. This May saw an 73% increase in shootings versus May of last year. And this is all before the “high crime season” of summer has even begun. This is a moment to act quickly and decisively.
San Jose, CAworkerscompensation.com

Workplace Violence, Mental Health and COVID-19

Most of us experienced increased stress during COVID-19. Whether it was adjusting to life under new stay-at-home orders, a change in your job status or general worry about contracting the virus, many Americans felt a higher level of anxiety. Now, we're facing changes like returning to the office while trying to understand the latest CDC COVID-19 recommendations. Unfortunately, all of the pressures of the last year have increased the potential for pandemic-related workplace violence.
Advocacyunwomen.org

Rising Woman Shelter and Wellness Centre provides refuge to survivors of violence and trafficking

The Rising Woman Shelter and Wellness Centre in Kampala provides safety and anonymity for survivors of violence against women (VAW) and trafficking with support staff who work to accommodate survivors and ensure their needs are met and that they feel supported and safe. UGANET with the support of UN Women, operates one of three shelters in Kampala. The shelter is designed to accommodate up to 25 survivors, although at the time of writing, there were 35 women in the house.
InternetWashington Times

Smartphone smugglers: How social media is reshaping border crime

Mark Delgado told Border Patrol agents he was scrolling through TikTok one day when he came across a video asking for drivers and offering $4,000 a trip. He needed the money, so he reached out to the guy on WhatsApp, a messaging service owned by Facebook. They made arrangements to meet this month in the Rio Grande Valley, where the TikTok recruiter put a man in the trunk of Mr. Delgado’s Nissan Altima and piled clothes on top to try to conceal the migrant, according to court documents.
King County, WAEnumclaw Courier Herald

Supporting survivors of domestic violence during COVID-19 | Public Health Insider

The following was written by Brittany Bevis for Public Health Insider, the official blog for Public Health — Seattle & King County:. Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen a substantial rise in the incidence of domestic violence in King County. Social distancing and other efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 over the last year have escalated the risk of violence for survivors through more time spent at home, increased levels of household stress, and compromised access to advocacy and direct support systems.
Sex Crimeslegalreader.com

How Common is Domestic Violence in America?

According to a leading domestic violence defense attorney, domestic violence in America is rampant. Most people know someone who is a victim of domestic violence. However, you may not realize how prevalent domestic violence is in the U.S. until you dig deeper. The numbers are staggering. According to the National...
San Diego, CAKPBS

How Does Black Identity In San Diego Differ From Other Cities?

How does the experience of being Black in San Diego differ from other cities in America?. According to " __ While Black," which is part of The San Diego Union-Tribune's Social Justice Reporting Project, Black identity and experience in the city is often synonymous with exclusion, as well as displays of performative solidarity with efforts to create social change.
Maryland Statevaping360.com

Black Vapers Face Police Violence at Maryland Beach

A violent confrontation that led to the arrests of several black teenagers who were vaping Saturday night on the famous Ocean City, Maryland boardwalk, has gotten attention from civil rights advocates, drug policy reformers, and even rap star Ice-T. But the Ocean City Police Department defended the police officers’ actions.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WTHR

New crime app hopes to curb violence in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A local organization is stepping up to help reduce crime in Indianapolis with a new piece of technology. On Thursday, members of Movement Forward announced a new app called Community Movement Forward. They joined IMPD to discuss police-community relations and the rise in crime trends in the near...