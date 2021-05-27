BriteCo Partners with Lightspeed POS
(PRESS RELEASE) EVANSTON IL — Insurtech innovator BriteCo jewelry insurance announced a partnership with Lightspeed (NYSE:LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), a leading provider of cloud-based, omnichannel commerce platforms. BriteCo’s free, automated appraisal system integrates with Lightspeed allowing retail jewelers to save time and generate income in conducting and managing appraisals. Once an appraisal is finalized, retail jeweler customers receive a no obligation insurance quote directly from BriteCo that enables them to get their purchase covered in under five minutes.instoremag.com