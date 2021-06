Steam may be planning to introduce a game library manager to make it easier for us to manage the titles installed on our drive. On Thursday, we informed you about the reports from Pavel Djundik, the creator of SteamDB and Steam Status websites, according to whom Steam is about to introduce changes in the user interface. Now, it turns out that in addition to the new look of the download and settings pages we already wrote about, Valve will offer us a game library manager. It is to replace the existing folders and make it easier to manage installed titles.