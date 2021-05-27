React Native: Assets and Advantages for business in 2021

Pablo Dobarro shares an outline of the design for a new modern asset creation pipeline to be developed during the following years. During the past months I’ve been working on the design of what I call the “Asset Creation Pipeline”. This project will tackle all Blender functionality related to how you create characters, props or environments with Blender. Here we will refer as asset any object that is going to be rendered in a final scene, not the asset definition of a datablock used by the Asset Browser project. The goal is to have a design and a technical implementation plan on how to tackle long standing limitations of Blender like painting or retopology, making a modern design ready for the years to come.