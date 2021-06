BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are still in need of a COVID-19 vaccine, you can head over to the Northland Workforce Training Center Friday and get one for free. A pop-up clinic will be held in the center's Community Room 126 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. You must be at least 18 years old to get the shot, and no appointment is necessary.