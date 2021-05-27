Cancel
Orange, TX

Ramona Broadway McCauley

Cover picture for the articleRamona Broadway McCauley, aged 92 years, 7 months, and 22 days, of Orange, Texas, left this earth for her heavenly dwelling place on May 22, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. Funeral services for Ramona will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Dorman Funeral Home in Orange, Texas. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Interment will immediately follow services at, Autumn Oaks Memorial Park in Orange, Texas.

