After long wait, St. Mary’s crew team on the water at last

It may have been delayed a year by the pandemic, but the fledgling crew program at St. Mary’s High School is on the water and improving every day. The first crew team practice ever was scheduled for March 16, 2020 — the day after Gov. Charlie Baker announced that all schools in the state would be closed for at least three weeks. As it turned out, there was no spring sports season last year, so the Spartan rowers had to wait a year to start.