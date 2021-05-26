Cookie Policy

To stay below Google’s looming data cap we’ve shown you how to manage your Gmail, Drive, and Photos files, how to block new uploads to Google Photos, how to clean up your Gmail inbox by quickly deleting old email, and how to upload everything you can before the restrictions hit on June 1. But what if you want to just get everything out of Google Photos to start fresh or move to another service? That’s actually a very simple task. If you only want to take out a few photos we’ll show you how to do that, as well.