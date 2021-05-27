Cancel
Broncos star Von Miller on new contract: I want to be in Denver 'for life'

By Sam Robinson, Pro Football Rumors
msn.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter missing all of the 2020 season due to a torn ankle tendon, Von Miller has been on the field for the Broncos‘ OTA sessions this week. New Broncos GM George Paton went down to the wire on picking up the All-Pro pass-rusher’s 2021 option but ended up doing so. Miller is going into a contract year, having played five seasons on the then-defender-record six-year, $114.1M deal he inked in 2016. Uncertainty about his future notwithstanding, the 32-year-old linebacker would like to stay in Denver on another contract.

