Davey Martinez challenged the assertion that Monday’s 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates was a relatively drama-free victory when a reporter described it as such to the Washington Nationals’ skipper, but the 8-1 win last night? Is it fair to call that one drama-free? Patrick Corbin tossed 8 1⁄3 strong, giving up just one run, and the Nationals went up 5-0 on a Yan Gomes grand slam in the bottom of the first before the team cruised to a win.