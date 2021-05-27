Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

After Making History As Second Black Woman To Lead WH Press Briefing, Karine Jean-Pierre Poses With Judy Smith, First Black Woman To Hold The Position

By DeMario P. Smith
blavity.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter making history as the first Black woman in 30 years to lead a White House press briefing, Karine Jean-Pierre stood beside Judy Smith, the first Black woman to hold the position, for a momentous picture. Smith, former deputy press secretary for President George H.W. Bush, was the only Black...

blavity.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Judy Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Press On#Black Women#First Black Woman#Twitter Of Smith#Cbs News#The Justice Department#Medicaid Medicare#Senate#Americans#The Biden Administration#British#Pink News#American Jobs Plan#Columbia University#Out Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
White House
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Mainstream media thinks Kamala Harris is a god, Latin America disagrees

Two years ago, during the Democratic presidential primaries, Kamala Harris appeared on CNN to explain where she stood in the race. At that moment, Harris had just been memorably humiliated by Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii during a televised debate, and she was trying to explain what had happened. "I'm obviously a top-tier candidate," Harris said. "And so I did expect that I would be on the stage and take hits tonight."
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Biden to revive presidential portrait tradition Trump skipped

WASHINGTON — A modern presidential tradition is poised to return to the White House — at least in part. President Joe Biden plans to host a White House ceremony this year for the unveiling of former President Barack Obama’s official portrait, according to people familiar with the discussions. And former President Donald Trump has already begun participating in the customary process so his official portrait can eventually hang alongside his predecessors, according to an aide and others familiar with the discussions.
Pittsburgh, PANew Pittsburgh Courier

Black Press of America making impact and progress

(NNPA)—Two years ago, the National Newspaper Publishers Association enthusiastically elected a new National Chair and an Executive Committee with the promise of moving the organization to new heights and re-invigorating the Black Press of America as the trusted voice of Black communities across the nation. Less than a year into...
Denver, COUS News and World Report

Complaint: Ex-Colorado GOP Chair Took Pro-Trump PAC Funds

DENVER (AP) — A complaint filed by a body that regulates state attorneys alleges that former Colorado Republican Party chair Ryan Call took nearly $280,000 from a super PAC supporting former President Donald Trump while Call served as the political action committee's treasurer. Colorado Politics reports that the June 2...
CelebritiesFairfield Sun Times

Mercy for Jeffrey Toobin

It will come as no surprise that Jeffrey Toobin’s recent uncomfortable apology for having accidentally exposed himself to co-workers on a New Yorker magazine Zoom call last fall has not been met with forgiveness by the general public. For Toobin to be mocked mercilessly is to be expected in this...
Congress & Courtswopular.com

Ingraham Dismantles The Idea That Joe Manchin Is A Moderate

Fox News host Laura Ingraham called out Stacey Abrams for her ‘flip-flopping’ stance on election laws, and her newfound support of Sen. Joe Manchin Friday night on "The Ingraham Angle." Ingraham dismantles the idea that Joe Manchin is a moderate. Fox News host Laura Ingraham called out Stacey Abrams for...
Congress & Courtsalaturkanews.com

Republicans REALLY Think FBI Did Capitol Riots

It's not just Louie Gohmert buying into Tucker Carlson's crackpot theory, as Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene join the party. Wosny Lambre, John Iadarola, and Cenk Uygur discuss on The Young Turks. Watch LIVE weekdays 6-8 pm ET. http://youtube.com/tyt/live Read more HERE: https://www.mediaite.com/tv/gohmert-floats-1-6-conspiracy-theory-on-house-floor-we-really-need-to-know-what-the-fbi-knew-and-when-they-knew-it/ "During a floor speech on Thursday, Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) became the latest conservative to suggest the FBI may have been involved in perpetrating the January 6th Capitol insurrection. The theory appears to have originated in the fringe website Revolver, after which it was amplified Tuesday on Fox News by Tucker Carlson, who claimed “FBI operatives” were involved in storming the Capitol." Hosts: Cenk Uygur, John Iadarola, Wosny Lambre Cast: Cenk Uygur, John Iadarola, Wosny Lambre *** The largest online progressive news show in the world. Hosted by Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian. LIVE weekdays 6-8 pm ET. Help support our mission and get perks. Membership protects TYT's independence from corporate ownership and allows us to provide free live shows that speak truth to power for people around the world. See Perks: ▶ https://www.youtube.com/TheYoungTurks/join SUBSCRIBE on YOUTUBE: ☞ http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=theyoungturks.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Mitch McConnell just blew up Joe Manchin's bipartisan dream

(CNN) — Bipartisanship is a two-way street. West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, who has made working across the aisle his North Star, learned that lesson the hard way on Thursday afternoon, when Senate Minority Leader shut down any chance of a bipartisan compromise on election and voting reform. "States, not...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS AND SEN. ROB PORTMAN JOIN “MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD” THIS SUNDAY – PLUS: FIONA HILL

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) Former Senior Director for European and Russian Affairs, National Security Council; Senior Fellow, Brookings Institution. White House Bureau Chief, The Washington Post; NBC News Senior Political Analyst. Brad Todd. Republican Strategist. __. For more information, contact:. Richard Hudock. NBC News. e: Richard.Hudock@nbcuni.com.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

How Amy Coney Barrett's vote on Obamacare case proved the Democrats wrong

When former President Donald Trump nominated Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court last fall, many Democrats warned she would sink Obamacare. Barrett blew that prediction out of the water on Thursday when she voted with the court’s 7-2 majority to uphold the Affordable Care Act. For people who had been watching one of the year’s biggest Supreme Court cases closely, her decision came as no surprise.
Congress & CourtsBBC

US Supreme Court rejects Trump-backed challenge to Obamacare

The US Supreme Court has rejected a Trump-backed challenge by Republican-led states to former President Barack Obama's healthcare overhaul. Despite the court's conservative tilt, its nine justices ruled by 7-2 that the challengers did not have legal standing to sue. It is the third time since 2010 that the Affordable...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Former RNC spokesman Doug Heye on current state of the Republican party

Former President Donald Trump's influence in the Republican party remains strong, nearly five months since he left the White House. Now, several GOP lawmakers are calling for election audits in states that Trump won in 2020, in response to unfounded claims of election fraud. Doug Heye, the former communications director for the Republican National Committee, joins CBSN's "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano with his thoughts on the current state of the GOP, and his outlook on the party's future.