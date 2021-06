NAIROBI, Kenya (PRWEB) June 17, 2021. Twenty six years after the unanimous adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action as a global agenda for women’s empowerment and gender equality by world leaders including Hilary Rodham Clinton, H.E. Joyce Banda, H.E. Ruth Cardosa and H.E Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, the Nala Feminist Collective (Nalafem); a Pan African group of 17 young feminists with a mission to foster and mobilize young women from Africa and the diaspora, advocate for Africa Young Women B+25 Manifesto; a groundbreaking political document that sets out ten critical issues of concern for young African women. The manifesto calls on world leaders to scale up action for progressive gender inclusion and will be presented at the upcoming Generation Equality Forum in Paris.