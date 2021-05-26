UN envoy: Syrian people face ìmmense humanitarian suffering

While Israel, Who today summoned about 70 heads of mission and other diplomats based in the country, including United States of AmericaAnd the ChinaAnd the European UnionAnd the Russia And also Italy, Is the evaluation of the conditions of a cease-fire– The continuing clashes between the Jewish state and its Palestinian counterpart, especially with the formations operating in the Gaza Strip, Hamas In the first class. Afternoon also a caravan from Jordanian humanitarian aid Destined for the Jordanian hospital Gaza He was unable to enter the sector because Valico de Kerem Shalom Which had to pass by was a subject Palestinian mortar attack. For the same reason, Israeli tankers were preparing to transport fuel to Gaza with the help of the United Nations agency Unro, They were forced to leave. Yesterday, Palestinian gunmen launched a similar attack against Via ErezWhile other humanitarian aid was about to pass. As well Sirens Anti-missile missiles in northern Israel, in the area between Haifa And the LebanonWhile some witnesses spoke of explosions in the sky due to the missiles intercepted by the defense system Iron Dome. But the answer Tel Aviv Not long ago, an army spokesman said, “A number of targets were hit on Lebanese territory.”