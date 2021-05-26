Nancy Swinney
Nancy Voncile Swinney, age 70, of Hopkinsville, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Christian Health Center of natural causes. Funeral Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home with burial to follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home has been entrusted by the fa.m.ily to handle the arrangements.www.kentuckynewera.com