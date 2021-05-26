Nancy Swinney

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleNancy Voncile Swinney, age 70, of Hopkinsville, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Christian Health Center of natural causes. Funeral Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home with burial to follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home has been entrusted by the fa.m.ily to handle the arrangements.

