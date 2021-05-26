Nancy Swinney

The City of Hopkinsville and the local Fraternal Order of Police honored, and remember those officers who have fallen in the line of duty—true heroes to the community. After missing an in-person memorial last year, officers, community leaders and citizens came together Friday morning in remembrance of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their community. Hopkinsville Mayor Wendell Lynch says many owe their lives and their safety to local law enforcement, and he thanked them for their dedication.